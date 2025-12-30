SH57 from Shannon to Tokomaru, east of Foxton, closed due to crash

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
1

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are asked to avoid the road between Shannon and Tokomaru in Central District this morning due to a truck roll-over.

The truck crashed just north of Shannon at about 9.15am today.

The driver was not injured.

Trees have also come down over this road due to strong winds.

Traffic will be diverted away from this area until further notice while the road is cleared of the truck, trees and debris.

We urge motorists to not travel unless absolutely necessary.  Anyone who has to drive, should take extreme care.

END

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI

Previous articleLive weather updates: Tents destroyed, trees down in heavy winds
Next articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR