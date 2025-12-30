SH57 from Shannon to Tokomaru, east of Foxton, closed due to crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are asked to avoid the road between Shannon and Tokomaru in Central District this morning due to a truck roll-over.

The truck crashed just north of Shannon at about 9.15am today.

The driver was not injured.

Trees have also come down over this road due to strong winds.

Traffic will be diverted away from this area until further notice while the road is cleared of the truck, trees and debris.

We urge motorists to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Anyone who has to drive, should take extreme care.

