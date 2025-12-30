Police Eagle takes flight to stop dangerous road behaviour

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are sending a clear message ahead of New Year’s Eve: reckless and anti-social behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated. Officers will be out in force across Gisborne and the wider Eastern District to keep communities safe and hold dangerous drivers to account.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park says Police are aware of planned gatherings by groups linked to anti-social road behaviour in the Gisborne area.

“Anti-social road user behaviour is reckless and wreaks havoc on our communities. We won’t stand for it.”

To support heavily resourced ground operations, the Police Eagle helicopter will be deployed to Gisborne from 30 December, providing aerial support and rapid response capability across the region.

“The Eagle helicopter gives us eyes over the district, helping us respond quickly and effectively to any dangerous activity.”

Anyone intending to cause disruption or operate a vehicle in a dangerous or unsafe manner can expect a stern response from Police who have zero tolerance for dangerous driving.

“If you plan to disrupt other road users or drive dangerously, expect consequences. We will be impounding vehicles, issuing infringement notices and bringing charges in appropriate circumstances.”

Police will be out in force actively checking for:

Driver impairment

Speeding

Licence breaches

Any behaviour that puts others at risk.

“Spectating unlawful street racing and sustained loss of traction encourages those involved in the offending. It is also incredibly dangerous,” says Superintendent Park.

“Our priority is simple: keeping people safe. If you break the law on our roads, you will face the consequences.”

Police urge the public to help keep our roads safe by reporting any unlawful or dangerous driving immediately:

Call 111 if it’s happening now

Use 105 for non-urgent reports

Provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Where we see signs of anti-social road user behaviour, we will act,” says Superintendent Park.

“Together, we can make sure everyone gets home safely so we all have a happy new year.”

