Former All Blacks coach named in UK honours

Source: Radio New Zealand

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell has been recognised in the British New Years Honours.

Mitchell has been appointed an OBE for services to rugby after guiding England to the women’s Rugby World Cup title this year.

He coached the All Blacks between 2001 and 2003 and has been England women’s coach since 2023.

Captain Zoe Stratford (formerly Aldcroft), was also appointed an OBE, while vice-captains Marlie Packer and Megan Jones are appointed an OBE and MBE respectively, with Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne both becoming MBEs.

Ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics, have received a damehood and knighthood respectively.

England women’s football manager Sarina Wiegman has been made an honorary dame as she is Dutch.

She led England to successive European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025.

Several members of the Lionesses squad are also recognised, including captain Leah Williamson who is appointed a CBE.

Welsh rugby great Jonathon Davies was awarded a CBE for his charity work.

Former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe becomes an OBE for services to sport.

Other honorees included actor Idris Elba and others.

