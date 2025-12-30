Man dies after being struck by car in Napier on 27 December

Source: New Zealand Police

A man has died after being struck by a car in Napier on 27 December.

The incident occurred at around 10.10pm on McGrath Street. The man was critically injured and was transported to hospital.

Sadly he passed away in hospital on 29 December. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we would like to speak to any witnesses, or people who provided assistance to the man before emergency services arrived.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 251227/1644.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI