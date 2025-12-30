Phoenix crushed by Victory in A-League clash in Melbourne

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Wellington Phoenix have fallen to their heaviest defeat of the A-League season, thumped 5-1 by Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

Ramy Najjarine drew the Phoenix level at 1-1 midway through the first half but the hosts scored goals either side of halftime take a two goal lead.

The Victory extended their advantage before the hour mark and added a fifth goal in the 90th minute.

Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano said the team’s defence was poor.

“I had a quick look at the goals that we conceded and I think every goal was preventable,” he said.

“The first goal was taken well. It was a good header but just sloppy second phase awareness for the first two goals. And then the third, fourth and fifth goals were for me comical. Especially coming out at halftime, the lack of pressure on the ball, being aware of where their dangers were and we weren’t protecting the space like we’d spoken about.

“And just the timing of the goals like straight after halftime to make it 3-1. Uncharacteristic goals…and we should have managed defensively a lot better.”

The result drops the Phoenix to 10th on the ladder, three points outside the top six.

Italiano believes it was an “off day” for his side and they can still turn around their fortunes.

“Simply it comes down to focus for 90 minutes and nothing else.

“We’re in most games for a large part. Tonight…was probably the first game that got away from us very early. It’s just staying in those moments and making sure that we don’t make basic errors and mistakes and there’s a lack of application.

“If we can eliminate that then we can still achieve good things this season.”

Italiano made one enforced change to the starting XI with 18-year-old goalkeeper Eamonn McCarron named to make his A-League starting debut in place of Josh Oluwayemi, who suffered an injury early in the 3-1 win over Central Coast prior to Christmas.

Alby Kelly-Heald, Xuan Loke and reserve team fullback Ryan Lee were promoted to the bench.

The Phoenix have little time to dwell on the defeat as they will travel to Brisbane prepare for Saturday’s match against the Roar.

