Two hospitalised after overnight brawl in Auckland

Two people have been taken to hospital after another overnight brawl in Auckland.

Police were called to Wallson Crescent in Wiri just before 10pm to what they say were reports of a fight involving several people.

One person was left with serious injuries, and another was in a moderate condition.

Police said the offenders left before officers arrived and they are still trying to find them.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident at 9.53pm.

“Two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager responded,” a spokesperson said.

“Two patients, one in moderate condition and one in serious condition, were transported to Middlemore Hospital.”

It follows a mass disorder the night before on Karangahape Road in the central city with an estimated crowd of more than 50 people.

There was also a serious assault at a nearby petrol station, and outside a bar on Queen Street.

