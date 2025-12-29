Wellington Phoenix sign White Ferns midfielder

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Wellington Phoenix women have signed White Ferns midfielder Emma Pijnenburg for the rest of the A-League season.

The 21 year old replaces Alyssa Whinham, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in round three.

Pijnenburg returns to New Zealand having secured a release from Feyenoord Rotterdam after three years with the Dutch Vrouwen Eredivisie club.

Phoenix head coach Bev Priestman is thrilled to be able to pick up Pijnenburg.

“The club believes in developing and investing in Kiwi talent and Emma is one the country’s brightest,” Priestman said.

“Emma is a technically and athletically gifted player, and I’m really excited to see her play for the Phoenix.

“She’ll complement the midfielders we already have in our squad and will give us great flexibility and options.”

Pijnenburg arrived in New Zealand last week and spent Christmas with her family in Auckland before joining the Phoenix.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m joining a new team because I know so many of the players,” Pijnenburg said.

Pijnenburg moved to the Netherlands as an 18-year-old to live out her dream of playing professionally in Europe.

The seven-cap Fern says it was an amazing experience playing for Feyenoord, but she was unable to say no to the opportunity to sign with New Zealand’s only professional women’s team.

“I’m after some more consistent playing time and I’ve heard really good things about Bev, the style that the Phoenix play and what they’re trying to do.

Pijnenburg believes she suits the way Priestman wants to play and is driven to be part of the first Nix women’s team to qualify for the finals.

“I’m a technical player. I want to get on the ball and connect players around the field.

“And I always look to go forward. I like that style of football and I think that matches what Bev wants from me.”

Emma Pijnenburg will wear the no. 32 shirt for the Wellington Phoenix, which is also her squad number for the Football Ferns.

The Phoenix plan to announce a further women’s signing early in 2026.

The Phoenix sit ninth on the A-League table and play at Western Sydney on Tuesday.

