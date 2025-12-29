Concerns for welfare of missing Auckland man

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Police

Auckland police are asking for any sightings of man whose family are concerned for his welfare.

Stuart is described by police as about 6 foot tall, slender and in his 70s.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a beige shirt, a blue jacket, and a black beanie.

Supplied / Police

Stuart usually lives and frequents central Auckland.

Police said he had been out of touch with his family for some time, which was out of character.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 105 number.

“If you have seen him or have any information that might help us locate him, please call 105, quoting file number 251219/9751.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand