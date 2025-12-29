Cricket: A first for Amelia Kerr in big Blaze win

Source: Radio New Zealand

A stunning century from White Fern Amelia Kerr has helped the Wellington Blaze to a 49-run victory over the Auckland Hearts in the women’s Super Smash.

Kerr completed her first century in top level T20 cricket as the defending champions picked up their second win of the competition.

The 25 year old finished unbeaten on 106 as the home side made 184 for two at the Basin Reserve.

Her century came off 59 deliveries and her innings included 17 fours and one six.

Kerr and fellow White Fern Georgia Plimmer put on 155 for the opening partnership, a Blaze record.

Plimmer made 62 off 53 deliveries.

Bree Illing and Amie Hucker picked up a wicket each for Auckland.

In reply, Auckland scored freely as they started their chase but lost regular wickets and were dismissed in the last over for 135.

Captain Maddy Green top scored with 39, while Xara Jetly grabbed three wickets and Jess Kerr and Nicole Baird took two each for Wellington.

Wellington top the table with two wins, while Auckland have a no-result and a loss.

