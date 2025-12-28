Staycation activities in New Zealand’s main cities

Source: Radio New Zealand

A staycation doesn’t require flashy gear or carefully planned excursions to make it memorable.

What matters is finding something that fits your family’s interests and offers a little challenge and a lot of joy, especially if you’re trying to pry kids away from their screens, says Susannah Smith, president of Physical Education New Zealand and an associate professor at the University of Canterbury.

For her, the best activities are often free.

Susannah Smith says it’s important to find something kids actually will enjoy when you’re looking to get them active. (file image)

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

