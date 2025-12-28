UFC year in review: The good, the bad and the ugly

Source: Radio New Zealand

The year 2025 will not go down as a golden period for the UFC.

A dearth of star power, GOATS turned to ducks, a dis-interested president, a plethora of eye pokes, injuries, lacklustre PPV’s, waning competition, inconsistent judging, inactive champions, and plenty of Trump pandering made for a forgettable 12 months in the world’s premier combat sports promotion.

However, the fight game still can’t help but deliver highlight reel moments.

Sports reporter Jonty Dine takes a look back at the year that was.

Eyes wide shut

The blight that continues to plague the UFC, most egregiously in the biggest fight of the year which came to a depressingly premature end, as Cyril Gane went two knuckles deep into Tom Aspinall’s eye sockets, rendering him unable to see and unable to continue in the highly anticipated heavyweight clash.

Heavyweight held hostage

The supposed GOAT of the game proved he was anything but a fighting champion as Jon Jones continuously ducked the number one contender in Aspinall for what should have been a mandatory unification bout before inexplicably retiring and vacating with just one defence over a 42 year old Stipe Miocic.

Islam underwhelms at welterweight

What should have been the biggest moment of the year as the pound for pound greatest Islam Makhachev ascended to double champ status, but was undercut by a ‘lay and pray’ performance by the Daegestani, as he smothered his way to the win over fan favourite Jack Della Maddalena.

‘I can’t wait to go to war for you’

Sean Strickland has always written cheques with his mouth that his fighting style couldn’t cash but his talk in the build up to his title bout with Du Plessis reached a new low as he promised a bloody battle for the ages, only to jab and teep his way to a one sided decision loss in a five-round snoozer.

The Chimaev era

It was inevitable after his rampaging, record-breaking entrance into the promotion that Khamzat Chimaev would one day be champion. However, it took years of cancelled fights, missed weight cuts, and faux retirements until he finally won the strap, dismantling Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

Stonehands crumbles

The one shining light in the UFC over the past 12 months has been the incredible rise of Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. Dismantling his competition in cold, and exhilarating fashion. But after conquering a second division, his run was unceremoniously halted by Magomed Ankalaev in a decision loss at UFC 313.

Return of Poatan

However, the age of Ankalaev was short lived as Pereira regained his throne in vicious style at UFC 320, needing just 90 seconds to send the champ crumbling to the canvas after weeks of the Russian trash talking. Karma? Chama!

Unexpected bloodbaths

While plenty of bouts didn’t live up to the hype this year, a few which flew under the radar in the build up became absolute classics. Josh Van and Brandon Royval put on a barnburner at UFC 317 while Jiri Procházka produced back to back bangers against Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

The Baddy gets good

Entering the UFC with a heap of hype, Paddy Pimblett was quickly brought down to earth after some lacklustre performances against low-ranked competition. However, ‘the Baddy’ proved he is more than just a haircut as he destroyed former lightweight title contender Michael CHandler at UFC 314, earning a title eliminator in the process.

Merab mauls O’Malley again

So desperate were the UFC for the Suga Show to carry the division, they gifted Sean O’Malley a rematch at UFC 316 only for him to be even more humiliated by a second serious whooping at the hands of the champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Endangered Kiwis

An unsuccessful title bid, a grudge match loss, and a failed comeback made for a tough year for New Zealand MMA. Kai Kara-France fell to the suffocating style of Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 317, Dan Hooker was choked out by Arman Tsarukyan and Israel Adesanya was knocked out cold at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov.

A shining light-heavyweight

First taking a decision win over former champion Jan Blachowicz in March, backed up by an emphatic first round knockout of American Dominick Reyes in September, Carlos ‘the Black Jag’ Ulberg is carrying the New Zealand flag as he has surged to title contention. Elsewhere in the division, fellow CKB product Navajo Stirling is making his rise through the ranks, picking up another two wins in 2025 to take his unblemished record to 8-0.

Harrison proves the hype

In what could be the closest the UFC will come to their never-ending quest to replace Ronda Rousey, Kayla Harrison arrived in style, submitting Julianna Pena at UFC 316 to declare herself a potential superstar of women’s MMA.

Bo loses his O

Another hype job fallen flat, the decorated wrestler tasted his first loss inside the octagon in May against a resurgent Reinier de Ridder courtesy of a crisp knee to the gut which is exactly how Dana White felt seeing his potential future cash cow crumble to the canvas.

Champ goes from cage to court

While he has ensured the fans soured on him quickly due to his embarrassing Connor McGregor impressions and social media antics, Illia Topuria continues to prove he is on an elite level after a crushing win over Charles Oliveria at UFC 317. However, it would be the sole time El Matator was sighted in 2025 and he has since taken a hiatus to focus on a court battle with his ex wife.

Black Beast stands alone

KO king Derek Lewis needed just 35 seconds to shut Tallision Texeria’s lights out and register his 16th knockout in his storied UFC career, the most in UFC history.

Volk smash

After being finished by back to back knockouts at the hands of current champions Illia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, many saw Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski’s time at the top as over. But the Aussie lived up to his moniker at UFC 314 as he ascended back to the top of featherweight in a clinic against Diego Lopes.

