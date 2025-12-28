Fishery officers target illegal pāua gathering

Source: New Zealand Government

Fishery Officer patrols will be stepped up over summer to help reduce the illegal gathering and illicit trade of pāua, Oceans and Fishers Minister Shane Jones says.

“While our pāua stocks are in good shape overall, poaching is a growing problem. Summer is always the worst time of year for it. Poaching and black-market trade, some of it connected to gangs, is a significant threat.

“People in and around the ocean can expect to see more Fishery Officers this summer with patrols being stepped up, including in some of our more remote areas,” Mr Jones says.

While overall fisheries compliance rates sit at around 94 percent, compliance in Wellington and Wairarapa regions has fallen to around 74 percent. This means that, in those areas, around one in five inspections reveal some illegal activity.

“People can do their part to help break up the illegal trade in pāua by reporting those who break the rules to Fisheries New Zealand through the 0800 4 POACHER line,” Mr Jones says.

Legally caught pāua usually goes for about $100 per kilogram. If people are offered prices that seem too good to be true, they should reconsider.

“Fishery Officers have seen an increase in social media pāua sales over recent years. This is extremely prevalent during December/January each year and people should not be tempted.

“There are no excuses for not doing the right thing. Pāua poachers are thieves that take from all of us and cut across the legitimate catch of recreational, customary and commercial fishers. Let’s work together this summer to put a stop to them,” Mr Jones says.

