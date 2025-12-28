One seriously injured in crash on Upper Hutt’s SH2, ‘significant delays’ expected

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mary Argue

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Upper Hutt.

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of SH2 and Waterworks Road in Kaitoke about 6.35pm.

Police said initial indications were that a person had been seriously injured.

RNZ / Mary Argue

The highway was blocked at the intersection, which would likely cause “significant delays” in both directions, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, they said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand