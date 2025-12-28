Oil spill on SH73 makes driving hazardous

Source: Radio New Zealand

Canterbury drivers are being urged to be cautious after an oil spill on State Highway 73, West Coast Road near Porters Pass.

The spillage reportedly extends from the Porter Pass summit to the intersection with Benmore Road, near Springfield.

Combined with rain, it is causing slippery conditions for vehicles.

Crews have been sent to the site of the spill to clean up the spill.

Road users travelling on this main link between Christchurch and the West Coast should drive with care and follow any directions given at the site.

