Four arrested, one in hospital after ‘mass disorder’ on Auckland’s Karangahape Road

Source: Radio New Zealand
Four people were arrested and one hospitalised after a mass brawl on central Auckland’s Karangahape Road early on Sunday morning.
Police said they received “multiple reports of a mass disorder and people fighting” just after 3.30am.
On arrival, they found and dispersed a crowd of about 50 people.
“One person was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” police said in a statement to RNZ.
“Four people were arrested in relation to the disorder.”
