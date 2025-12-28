Four arrested, one in hospital after ‘mass disorder’ on Auckland’s Karangahape Road

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Detail/Tom Kitchin

Four people were arrested and one hospitalised after a mass brawl on central Auckland’s Karangahape Road early on Sunday morning.

Police said they received “multiple reports of a mass disorder and people fighting” just after 3.30am.

On arrival, they found and dispersed a crowd of about 50 people.

“One person was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” police said in a statement to RNZ.

“Four people were arrested in relation to the disorder.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand