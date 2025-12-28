Assaults on K Road disorder: Police asking for help to identify offenders

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Auckland City Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves:

Police are asking for the public’s assistance after the mass disorder that occurred on Karangahape Road in Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the disorder around 3.41am where it is estimated around over 50 people were present.

A significant amount of police resource, including dog units were deployed to disperse parties at the disorder.

Police have an investigation underway after there were three serious assaults on and around Karangahape Road during the mass disorder.

Police have arrested one person but are now asking for help to identify and locate others involved.

Around 4:15am there was a serious assault outside the Crown Bar on Queen Street. A 33-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. The offender is still unknown and the Police file number is 251228/4647.

Around 4:30am there was another serious assault on a Cobden Steet just off Karangahape Road. A 27-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. The offender is still unknown and the Police file number is 251228/4462.

Around 5am there was third serious assault at the Mobil Service Station on the corner or Karangahape Road and Ponsonby Road. A 46-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. A 21-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The Police file number is 251228/4774.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has witnessed or filmed the assaults.

Witnesses can call Police directly on 105. Please quote one of the above file numbers.

Police are disappointed at the bad, aggressive and careless behaviour on display on Karangahape Road and will be holding any and all offenders to account.

