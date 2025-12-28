Government and industry launch pilot to enhance welfare practices in shearing sector

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government and industry are supporting training initiatives to improve animal welfare outcomes in New Zealand woolsheds, Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson have announced.

“We’ve worked with industry to establish a $75,000 fund to support targeted training initiatives that build knowledge, skills, and best practice in animal care and welfare compliance in the shearing industry,” Mr Hoggard says.

The fund will deliver in-person workshops, online modules, practical assessments, and resources for shearers, wool handlers, and others across the sector.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will contribute $25,000 to the one-year pilot, with PGG Wrightson and The New Zealand Merino Company each contributing $15,000, Wool Impact providing $15,000, and the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association investing $5,000. The New Zealand Veterinary Association is providing in-kind support,” Mr Hoggard says.

“The fund is being administered by Wool Impact, with oversight from a steering committee that will include the New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association. This specific training is important to meet changing market demands while preserving and protecting New Zealand’s reputation for producing the best quality wool and sound shearing practices.”

Elite Wool Industry Training will deliver the programme. The initiative follows allegations of sheep mistreatment connected to shearing practices in December 2024, with MPI’s investigation continuing,” Mr Patterson says.

“New Zealand has a reputation for high animal welfare standards. Maintaining and improving those standards is important for meeting increased customer demands and protecting international market access for our wool exports,” Mr Hoggard says.

This follows MPI’s $75,000 investment in June in The NZ Merino Company’s Cadetship Programme, which expanded cadet training and included a dedicated animal welfare module.

MIL OSI