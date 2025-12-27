Police Commissioner goes back on the beat for Rhythm and Vines, New Year’s Eve

Source: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers will be on the beat in Nelson on New Year’s Eve working alongside frontline staff, as well as policing at Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne in late December.

Commissioner Chambers says: “Being in Nelson this New Year’s Eve is the right place for me to be. It will be a year since our much-loved colleague Lyn Fleming was killed and I wanted to be there to back up the staff who’d worked alongside her, and to remember her.

“I am also looking forward to helping out with the policing at the Rhythm and Vines festival near Gisborne later this month. I will be joined by Eastern District Commander Jeanette Park before she is expected to take up a new Assistant Commissioner role.

“As Police staff know, I try to get out with the frontline as much as I possibly can because I enjoy it, but also because it is important the frontline is supported well.

“That has been one of my priorities since day one.

“I recently introduced a requirement for all senior sworn staff – regardless of rank or location – to get out to help support the frontline and ensure Police leaders are visible and connected.

“The new Frontline Service Model means over the next 12 months about 600 Level 2 Responders will be deployed for a total of at least 40 hours each. It applies to sworn staff who work in predominantly office-based roles.

“This will contribute more than 25,000 hours of additional support to our frontline colleagues. It is a substantial investment in community safety and operational resilience.

“Their duties will include assisting with road policing, working at concerts and sports events, reassurance patrols and being out on the beat.

“Helping out frees up the frontline to do other jobs and provides extra resource for major investigations and busy peak seasons, such as over summer.

“It will also be of benefit to those senior staff. Many have already stepped up for this, including helping with reassurance patrols after the Bondi attack, at the recent premier of the Avatar movie, working on road policing operations, and area canvassing following major crimes such as homicides.

“Refresher training courses are compulsory, and I am delighted almost all Level 2 responders have now done that training.

“More specialised training is offered if a particular deployment requires it. For some duties – such as executing search warrants and road policing – they must be accompanied by suitable Level 1 District staff.”

Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett will also take part in frontline duties over the New Year’s period in Tamaki Makaurau and acting Deputy Commissioner Tusha Penny will be out and about in Wellington.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI