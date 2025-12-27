Canterbury roads closed following crashes

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tim Brown

A couple of crashes Saturday morning on State Highway 1 in Canterbury have closed roads.

A car caught on fire after a collision with a food truck at the intersection of Hoskyns Road and SH1 in Rolleston just before 6am.

No one was injured but the intersection was closed.

And a car and a truck collided on SH1 in the Saltwater Creek area around 6.30am.

Further details were not yet available.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand