Canterbury roads closed following crashes

Source: Radio New Zealand
A couple of crashes Saturday morning on State Highway 1 in Canterbury have closed roads.
A car caught on fire after a collision with a food truck at the intersection of Hoskyns Road and SH1 in Rolleston just before 6am.
No one was injured but the intersection was closed.
And a car and a truck collided on SH1 in the Saltwater Creek area around 6.30am.
Further details were not yet available.
