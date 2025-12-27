Body found in search for person missing after Port Waikato jet ski incident

Source: Radio New Zealand

A search on Saturday morning for a person missing in the sea after a jet ski incident near Port Waikato has found a body.

Police said they believed the body, spotted by the Eagle helicopter, belonged to the missing man.

Three people were reported to be in distress after the incident on Christmas Day.

Two were later rescued, including a 5-year-old child.

Police said the death would be referred to the coroner.

