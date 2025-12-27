‘It’s a wonderful life’: Inside NZ’s only Trappist monastery

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

Nestled in farmland near Takapau in Central Hawke’s Bay, you’ll find New Zealand’s only Trappist monastery.

A mossy tree lined driveway leads through fields of grazing dairy cows and up to Kopua Monastery, which sits among 900 acres of paddocks and native bush that was donated to the Church by Tom and Rosalie Prescott.

The monastery was founded in 1954, and the pioneering monks lived in shearers quarters and worked the land – milking cows, making honey, growing potatoes and farming pigs.

Kopua Monastery is part of a 900 acre dairy farm that was gifted to the Church by Tom and Rosalie Prescott in 1954.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleBody found in search for person missing after Port Waikato jet ski incident
Next articleHow a father saved his kids and friend after boat capsize on notorious sandbar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR