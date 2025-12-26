Water search underway in Waikato for missing jet skier

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Dom Thomas

The Coastguard are helping police search for a jet skier missing on the Port Waikato coast for almost 24 hours.

Police responded to reports of three people in distress at sea about 6:30pm on Boxing Day.

The Police Eagle helicopter crew helped surf lifesavers to rescue two of them, but the third has not yet been found.

The Waiuku Coastguard and the Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol were out at first light on Friday, searching for them.

