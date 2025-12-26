Water pollution warnings for Wellington, Lower Hutt

Source: Radio New Zealand

All Wellington swimming spots have been marked with red ‘unsuitable for swimming’ labels, and warnings have been issued about pollution from two wastewater discharges.

Warning signs were being put up along parts of Wellington’s south coast after the discharge of untreated wastewater, while all Lower Hutt swimming spots – including Petone and Eastbourne – had been marked as unsuitable for swimming after another discharge to an urban stream.

Wellington Water said it was replacing its ultraviolet water disinfection system at the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, resulting in a discharge of partially-treated wastewater about 2km off the coast of Lyall Bay.

The area is popular with surfers, divers and swimmers.

The water disinfection system upgrade is expected to take until May next year, leaving the plant at reduced capacity, Land Air and Water Aotearoa said.

“When it’s raining, wastewater volumes are higher than usual, and some wastewater may bypass the full treatment, resulting in a discharge of partially treated wastewater via the long outfall pipe, 1.8km offshore. Any discharges in this location, will be heavily diluted due to significant tidal flows,” they said.

People should stay out of the water on Wellington’s south coast for at least 48 hours after rainfall. And it urged ongoing caution in the area: “due to potential discharges of partially treated wastewater on rainy days, we advise people take extra care if recreating (swimming) in this area after rainfall.”

They would continue to monitor the water quality in the area after rainfall and water discharges.

Wastewater had also been discharged into Wellington Harbour from the Waiwhetu Stream in Lower Hutt after heavy rain, Wellington Water said. It was fully treated, but could be smelly.

Boxing Day Enterococci bacteria results for all Lower Hutt swimming spots, including popular spots Petone and Eastbourne, showed the area was unsuitable for swimming, Land Air and Water said.

Supplied/ Dan Bailey

For both Wellington’s south coast, and Lower Hutt beaches, the waste could create cloudy or murky water, LAWA said.

You can find Land Air and Water’s Is it safe to Swim map here.

