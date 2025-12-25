Man wanted for questioning in Ruatiti homicide turns himself in

Source: Radio New Zealand

Google Maps / Screenshot

A man wanted for questioning after a double homicide in the central North Island has handed himself over to police.

It has been almost two weeks since 56-year-old Brendon Leigh Cole and 54-year-old Trina Michelle Cole were found dead at a rural property in Ruatiti, west of Ruapehu on 13 December.

Police have been searching the nearby bush for a 29-year-old man.

Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett said the man had given himself up.

“He has presented himself to Whanganui Police Station today about 1.30pm and was arrested on an active warrant, due to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

“Police on ground in the area will now be making further enquiries in the investigation.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand