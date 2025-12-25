Auckland business owner isn’t dreaming of a light Christmas

Source: Radio New Zealand

Ke-Xin Li

On Christmas Day, tourists are getting the rare chance to enjoy a quiet Auckland city centre.

Most restaurants have shut their doors, but some business owners like Suhail Mohammed, who runs a burger eatery, hope the reduced competition means better business.

“I want everyone whoever is passing by and is hungry can just come to my shop.”

But business has not been going so well since he opened up six hours ago.

“So far, I got nearly 20 customers this morning, which is OK. I thought maybe people are still sleeping and enjoying their day off. But maybe there will be more people in the evening time.”

He was also open last Christmas Day, and said business was better back then.

Christmas Day is one of four restricted trading days in New Zealand, meaning almost all retail shops will be closed.

Restaurants, dairies and fruit stores are allowed to stay open, but some may apply a 15 percent public holiday surcharge to cover extra cost.

Mohammed said he chose not to charge a holiday surcharge.

“If you look at the situation now, the economy, everything is already expensive for the customer.”

Last-minute shoppers are not enjoying the limited options.

Mohammad Uddin, business owner at a backpacker hostel, was planning something nice for his staff.

“Today my staff are working, so I want to give them a quick dinner, but I forgot some drinks, so I went to get some drinks.”

Uddin bought some drinks from a nearby convenience store, but they were three times more expensive than the supermarket and Uddin couldn’t get everything he wanted.

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz