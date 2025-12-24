Section of Blockhouse Bay Road closed

Source: New Zealand Police

A section of Blockhouse Bay Road is closed due to a damaged power pole.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash just after midday near the intersection with Matata Street.

A power pole has been damaged as a result.

Fortunately the occupant of the vehicle is not seriously injured.

Blockhouse Bay Road is currently closed at the intersections with Puketea Street and Margate Road.

Power line contractors have now arrived on scene, but it is not yet clear how long it will take to complete their work.

Expect delays in the area or take an alternative route if at all possible.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

