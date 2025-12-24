Auckland FC’s final A-league game of year postponed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC’s last A-League game of 2025 has been postponed after the Sydney pitch was deemed to be in an unsatisfactory condition.

The top of the table clash between league-leaders Auckland and second-placed Sydney FC scheduled to be played at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday will now be played later in the season.

Ground staff at Leichhardt Oval changed the field of play from a winter to summer grass following Sydney FC’s last match against Melbourne Victory on 22 November.

A pitch inspection on Monday found the playing surface to be in an unsatisfactory condition, with large patches of sand and mud, and it has been declared unsafe for play, according to the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).

“We understand that weather and other factors can impact pitch maintenance and repairs, but for Leichhardt Oval to be unplayable and to be given little notice is unacceptable,” APL chairperson Stephen Conroy said.

“It’s frustrating that football has to bear the burden of these pitch management issues. It’s simply not good enough, and our game and our fans deserve better.

“We need venues to provide pitches that are maintained and presented to the required standard to ensure player safety and the highest quality of football for our fans.”

Conroy acknowledged the fixture change would “inconvenience many”.

Auckland FC had been due to fly to Sydney on Christmas Day.

