Police scour suburb for answers after victim left ‘fearful’

Source: New Zealand Police

A Police investigation has identified an offender allegedly behind two targeted wilful damage incidents in an Auckland suburb.

The development comes after Waitematā West Police scoured across Whenuapai to get answers.

A local man has been gifted a court appearance after a search warrant was executed on Christmas Eve at his home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, Waitematā West Area Investigations Manager, says two incidents occurred under the cover of darkness on 9 and 11 December 2025.

“In the first incident, the victim’s tyres were allegedly slashed in the early hours of the morning,” he says.

“This was followed just days later when a substance was allegedly poured over the vehicle causing extensive damage.

“It’s ended up leaving the female victim fearful for her safety and we have promptly begun an investigation into what occurred.”

Enquiries and CIB staff worked together to gather evidence in the case, going door-to-door across the neighbourhood in recent weeks.

Seventy-five addresses were checked in the immediate area.

“Home CCTV has been extremely useful, allowing us to follow the movements of the alleged offender following these incidents,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says.

“This footage, along with other investigative work into a bottle the man was carrying, has advanced the investigation to the point of a search warrant being executed today.”

A 34-year-old Whenuapai man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage and will appear in the Waitākere District Court on 5 January 2026.

“It should never be okay for someone to feel unsafe in their own home,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says.

“We have updated the victim that an arrest has been made in this case.

“I know Police presence in the area has prompted a lot of discussion amongst community members, and I would like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident.”

Police acknowledge the Whenuapai community for assisting the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says the case highlights the value of CCTV being installed at your home.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI