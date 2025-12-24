Police reasonably pleased with Hastings drink driving operation results

Source: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Police are reasonably pleased with the results of an operation targeting drink driving on Friday 19 December – but four impaired drivers let the side down.

With the holiday season in full swing, Police set up a checkpoint at the roundabout of Pakowhai Road and Te Aea Kahikatea in Hastings.

Across the afternoon operation, Police stopped over 1100 vehicles, with four people blowing over the legal alcohol limit.

In addition to this, a number of infringement notices were issued for licence breaches and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Sergeant Nathan Ross of the Hawke’s Bay Impairment Prevention Team says Police will continue to have a visible presence on the roads over the holiday season to ensure everybody gets home safely.

“Alcohol continues to be a factor in a number of crashes on our roads.

“While we are pleased that most people were being responsible, four people over the limit is four too many. It only takes one person to lose control and crash for multiple lives to be lost, changed, or affected forever.

“The message is simple, if you are drinking, don’t drive. Plan ahead by organising a sober driver, or book a rideshare.”

You can continue to expect to see Police on the roads throughout the region for the safety of everyone.

