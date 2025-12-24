Northland News – Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Board urges summer beachgoers to be safe, responsible

Source: Northland Regional Council



Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Board is urging beachgoers to put safety first and respect the unique environment and cultural significance of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe over the busy summer period. The Board asks everyone to drive slowly and safely, swim wisely, respect the environment, and avoid unnecessary risks along the beach and in the water.

“Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is a treasured taonga and a sacred spiritual pathway, Te Ara Wairua, for many iwi and communities. We ask everyone who visits to uphold the mauri of this place by taking care – slow down, be vigilant in and around the water, and treat the beach and dunes with respect,” says Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Board Chair Lisa McNab.

Ms McNab says driving responsibly is one of the most important ways people can protect themselves and beach.

Speed limits on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe are 30 kilometres per hour for 200 metres either side of each beach on/off ramp, and 60 km/h for the remainder of the beach. These limits are enforceable and signposted.

The Board urges drivers to check tide times, drive to the conditions, use only approved access ramps, reduce speed around crowded areas, and never drive at night or at any time after consuming alcohol.

“Conditions on the beach can change quickly. Plan your trip, check the tides, and keep your speed down when driving on the beach – especially near access points and whānau enjoying the day,” Ms McNab says.

Personal responsibility in the water is critical.

“Know your limits when in the water and keep a close eye on tamariki,” Ms McNab says.

There are no lifeguards on duty at Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. If in doubt about whether it’s safe to swim, stay out. Never swim alone, supervise children at all times, and do not swim at night.

Take a moment to assess conditions before entering the water, and if someone is in trouble, ensure your own safety and dial 111.

All beach users can play their part to protect the beach environment by keeping vehicles off the dunes, staying away from nesting shorebirds, disposing of rubbish responsibly, and keeping dogs on leads. Fires, camping, and campervans and prohibited on the beach.

“Our dunes and wildlife are taonga. Share the shore respectfully and help protect te taiao for current and future generations,” Ms McNab says.

Despite its iconic status, Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is remote. Mobile coverage is intermittent along sections of the beach, and access to emergency services can be limited.

Beachgoers should plan their trip, consider alternative emergency communication options, tell someone their plans, and check tide times before travelling.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, leave the vehicle and move to higher ground. For emergencies, dial 111. For dangerous driving, phone -555.

“Preparation reduces risk and helps keep everyone safe for an enjoyable and responsible time at Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe,” Ms McNab says.

Contacts and further information can be found at:

Kaitaia Police Station: 09 408 6500; Emergency: 111; -555 for dangerous driving.

Department of Conservation: 0800 362 468 (threatened wildlife and marine issues).

Northland Regional Council: 0800 504 639 (24/7 incident hotline).