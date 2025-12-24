First Responders – Fernhill Fire Hawke’s Bay Update #4

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



The grass fire at Fernhill in Hawke’s Bay which also burnt several buildings is now fully contained and 95 per cent extinguished.

Overnight firefighters with a pump truck and a tanker patrolled and monitored in case of any flareups

Incident Controller Warrick LeQuesne says one crew using a tanker are at the incident today monitoring the area and extinguishing the last few hotspots.

“I want to thank our people who had to contend with very windy conditions fighting this fire and protecting people’s dwellings,” he says.

Residents of the property where the fire occurred who were evacuated stayed elsewhere overnight, with assistance from Civil Defence.

“Once we can confirm it is safe, we hope to allow the residents back later today,” Warrick LeQuesne says.

A fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is underway.

This will be the last update on this fire unless there is significant development.