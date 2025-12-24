Hamilton homicide: Man charged with murder

Source: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, District Manager Criminal Investigations:
Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in relation to the death of Jason Poa, also known as Jason Tipene, in Hamilton last week.
Mr Poa died at a Lake Crescent address last Thursday, 18 December.
Today, Police arrested a 21-year-old man at an address in Chartwell. He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday 26 December on a murder charge.
Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to the death.
