Hamilton homicide: Man charged with murder

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
2

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in relation to the death of Jason Poa, also known as Jason Tipene, in Hamilton last week.

Mr Poa died at a Lake Crescent address last Thursday, 18 December.

Today, Police arrested a 21-year-old man at an address in Chartwell. He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday 26 December on a murder charge.

Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to the death.

