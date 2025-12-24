Residents return home after Hawke’s Bay blaze

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / FENZ

Residents who evacuated due to a scrub fire near the Hawke’s Bay village of Fernhill have been allowed to return to their homes.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told RNZ there’s now one fire truck monitoring the scene, and the fire investigators have left.

The blaze broke out near Hastings on Tuesday, destroying multiple buildings.

Three firefighters experienced heat exhaustion, and one was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital as a precaution.

