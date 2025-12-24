Former All Black Hoskins Sotutu to leave Blues at end of Super Rugby season

Source: Radio New Zealand

Brett Phibbs/Photosport

Former All Blacks loose forward Hoskins Sotutu has signed with English Premiership club Newcastle Red Bulls and will depart the Blues after the 2026 Super Rugby season.

He remained fully committed to the Blues for their upcoming campaign, he said.

Since making his Super Rugby debut for the Blues in 2019, Sotutu has established himself as one of the competition’s best loose forwards, playing 79 games.

He made his All Blacks debut in 2020 and played 14 tests, but hasn’t represented New Zealand since November 2022.

Sotutu said the move presented an exciting opportunity, but his immediate focus remained on the Blues.

“This club means a lot to me. The Blues has been my home for a long time and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved,” Sotutu said.

“I’m grateful to the coaching staff, teammates and our fans for the support over the years and look forward to one more season with the boys.”

Blues general manager rugby Murray Williams said Sotutu would leave a strong mark on the club.

“He’s a world-class player and a leader within our environment,” Williams said.

“Newcastle are gaining a high-quality professional, and we’re pleased to have Hoskins fully committed to the Blues for another full season. He’ll continue to set the standard for us in 2026.”

