Sticking it to drivers, to stick to the limit

Lumsden Police are sticking it to motorists in the area, by teaming up with local business owners to help get the road safety speed message out – through stickers.

“Nearly one million visitors travel through Lumsden, and other areas, on State Highway 6, when traveling from Queenstown into Fiordland and Milford Sound,” says Senior Sergeant Peter Graham, Western Southland Area Response Manager.

“Most of our tourist drivers will only visit for one day and won’t realise they are facing one of New Zealand’s most difficult roads to navigate.

“We teamed up with an iconic local tourist stop: The Coffee Bomb, which is a roadside caravan food and beverage shop in Garston.

“The Coffee Bomb is known for its great coffee – which will now be served with a small Police sticker on the cup which reads: ‘Welcome to Western Southland. Max speed 100, drive safely’.

“Nearly 500 drivers stop at The Coffee Bomb per day – this is just a small thing Police can do to interact with and inform a driver that we wouldn’t normally have the chance to,” Senior Sergeant Graham says.

Police remind the public that the speed limit is just that – it’s not a target. If the conditions are bad, then slow down, so you have time to react if something happens in front of you.

“I would like to thank the Lumsden Police officers for their ongoing commitment and efforts in the road safety space. As well as The Coffee Bomb owner operators, retired Constable Will and his wife Aroha for their support in helping keep commuters safe on our roads,” he says.

Senior Sergeant Graham says Police will continue to look for more ways to spread our road safety messaging and awareness, and he encourages the public to report any form of dangerous driving to Police immediately, with as much information as safely possible.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or report other matters via 105.

