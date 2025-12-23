Protect our precious freshwater – do your Check, Clean, Dry this summer

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Freshwater pests can be accidentally introduced to a new lake or river on wet fishing equipment, lifejackets, boats, kayaks, boots, togs and in drink bottles.

Nicki Atkinson, Freshwater Ecosystems and Threats Manager at DOC, says the Check, Clean, Dry method is proven to stop the spread of freshwater pests such as didymo and invasive clams.

“It’s more important than ever to be scrupulous about your biosecurity this summer. In November we had a surprise new infestation of invasive (gold) clams in New Plymouth – showing just how easily they can be spread.”

The affected New Plymouth lake is now closed and has been partially drained and assessed.

In Waikato, the region where the invasive clams were first found, a controlled area notice requires water users to follow the Check, Clean, Dry method. The notice also stipulates boats with ballast tanks or bags that have been used in the controlled area cannot be used in any other waterway.

“We’re calling on people to do the right thing by always following Check, Clean, Dry if they’re moving between waterways – or even better, limiting their recreation to just one place. It’s a positive way people can protect our beautiful lakes and rivers while out naturing this summer.”

Lindavia is another nasty organism that can harm our fresh waterways. It’s an algae that causes sticky, mucus-like ‘lake snow’. Lindavia has already hitched a ride to Lake Rotoroa and Lake Rotoiti in Nelson Lakes National Park.

“It’s important people don’t spread it to other places if they swim or use boats on these lakes. We’ve put up signage and biosecurity cleaning stations for trampers to help protect the alpine lakes they pass on their journeys.”

“Like for invasive clams, there are no known control or eradication methods for lindavia, so preventing its spread is a priority.”

If you think you’ve seen invasive clams, note the location and take a photo if possible. Report it to Biosecurity New Zealand either on 0800 80 99 66, or complete their online reporting form

Background information

Check: Before you leave a waterway, remove any plant material you can see, and leave it on the bank. If you find some later, put it in the rubbish – don’t wash it down the drain.

Clean: Spray or soak all items with a cleaning mix. The mix is different for the North and South Islands. For details, see Biosecurity New Zealand’s Check, Clean, Dry resources.

Dry: Once your gear is completely dry to the touch, leave it to dry for another 48 hours before using it again.

