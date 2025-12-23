State Highway 50, Fernhill, Hastings closed due to fire

Source: New Zealand Police

A section of State Highway 50, Fernhill, Hastings has been closed following a fire near the highway.

Police were notified of the vegetation fire around 2.50pm and are in attendance assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand with some evacuations.

At this stage, no injuries have been reported, however the road is expected to remain closed for some time due to smoke compromising visibility.

The public are advised to avoid the area where possible, and motorists should take alternative routes and expect delays.

