Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras Marks 15th Anniversary with Expansion, Wins MPRA 2025 Silver Award for Best Use of Content

CHERAS, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2025 – Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras (CAH Cheras) is entering a landmark year, celebrating its 15th anniversary alongside Columbia Asia Malaysia’s 30th year of operations. This is followed by another major achievement: winning the Silver Award for Best Use of Content at the MPRA 2025 Awards for its impactful Sakit Apa Hari Ini (SAHI) episode, “Ears Wide Shut.”

Regional Chief Executive Officer, Engku Marina Engku Hatim (middle) accepting the Award for Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras

Produced under the hospital’s flagship health education program, the episode was released on 26 June 2025 and featured SAHI host and social media influencer Dr Malar Santhi and ENT specialist Dr Hazmi Mohamed. It highlighted risks such as tinnitus, hearing loss and ear infections while promoting preventive habits like the 60-60 Rule (using headphones/earphones for no more than 60 minutes at a time at 60 per cent volume). Its conversational and empathetic format sparked exceptional engagement:

1.5 million views on TikTok

54,000+ likes and 1,000+ comments.

154,000 views and 4,000+ shares on Instagram

1.9 million views and more than 9,000 interactions on Facebook

Over 65,000 forwards across all platforms

The public discussion was profound, with parents debating their children’s listening habits, youths admitting to using earbuds as social coping tools, and individuals with early hearing damage urging others to act early. “This Silver Award is more than just a recognition of content excellence, it reflects our commitment to educating the public and delivering healthcare that is accessible, modern, and deeply human,” said Columbia Asia (Region 1) Regional CEO Puan Engku Marina Engku Hatim. “As we celebrate 30 years in Malaysia and 15 years in Cheras, our mission remains unchanged: to be right here for our community, every step of the way,” she added.

The hospital previously earned Gold for Best Use of social media and Silver for Healthcare at last year’s MPRA Awards, marking consecutive years of strong industry recognition.

Since opening in February 2011, CAH Cheras has grown into one of the region’s most trusted neighborhood hospitals. Over the past 15 years, it has cared for more than 1.3 million patients, delivering accessible, modern, and community-focused healthcare.

The hospital’s COO Sean Yoong added: “The expansion marks a transformative chapter for Cheras. With more beds, more specialists, and more advanced services, we are preparing for the next decade of healthcare demands. This aligns perfectly with our culture of innovation, seen in initiatives like SAHI, which enable us to communicate health messages in meaningful ways.”

In response to rising healthcare demands in the Klang Valley, CAH Cheras has undergone a major expansion scheduled to launch officially in 2026. The development will increase the hospital’s capacity from 78 beds to 180 beds, expand its medical team to 80 consultants, and introduce new specialties such as Neurosurgery, Nephrology and Advanced Endoscopic Surgery.

The expansion spans 40,000 sq ft across two interconnected buildings, significantly improving patient flow, service capacity and the hospital’s readiness for complex cases.

As Columbia Asia Hospital Cheras approaches its 15th anniversary and prepares to launch its expanded facilities in 2026, the hospital reaffirms its dedication to the Cheras and Klang Valley communities.

“This award is just the spark,” said Puan Engku Marina. “The real story is what comes next, better facilities, more specialists, expanded capabilities and a deeper commitment to the 1.3 million patients who have trusted us. We step into 2026 with bigger and more connected than ever.”

