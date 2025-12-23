Man allegedly bites officer during arrest, threatens police with knife

Source: Radio New Zealand

A 30-year-old man allegedly threatened police with a knife and bit an officer during an arrest in Dunedin.

Police were told a man was trying to steal vehicles, and identified a person walking on King Edward Street about 10am on Friday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

“Officers verbally informed him he was under arrest for unlawful interference, but when they approached him, he turned around and brandished a knife.”

Bond said the man dropped the knife and was restrained and handcuffed, but began to resist.

“One officer was bitten under the armpit and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Police charged the man with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, possessing an offensive weapon, resisting police and injuring with intent to injure or reckless disregard.

The man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

