Breakers beaten by Bullets to fall to third straight loss

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

The New Zealand Breakers have slumped to a third straight defeat, beaten 99-85 by the Bullets in their NBL clash in Brisbane.

The hosts entered the game having lost their past seven matches by an average of 22 points.

However, they put that aside score 56 first half points and lead by as much as 20 on their way to the 14-point win. The Bullets now have six wins and 14 losses for the season and sit in ninth place on the ten team table.

It’s a horror loss for the Breakers who were trying to stay in touch of the top six and are now 7-13 with three straight losses.

Coach Petteri Koponen was disappointed with his side’s efforts.

“You know, it’s not the first time this season, when we hit adversity and how we respond, we kind of broke down,” Koponen said.

“We let Brisbane score 56 (first half) points. You have to give them credit also. They moved the ball well, found good shots. They killed us outside, inside, , low post. We didn’t have an answer for their bigs tonight.”

Koponen said the Breakers’ defence was poor.

“Defensively, especially the first half, we kept them confident and straight away they felt like they can play easily against us.”

Tyrell Harrison scored 24 points for the hosts and had 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty also added 13 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for his first home win with a cameo from rookie big man Jacob Holt with nine points too.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright battled hard for another 26 points for the Breakers, with Izaiah Brockington scoring 18 points and six boards, and Carlin Davison 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Breakers remain on the road and take on the Tasmania JackJumpers on Boxing Day while the Bullets host Melbourne United on Saturday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand