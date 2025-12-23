Have you seen Larissa?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Larissa, who has been reported missing from the Avondale area.

The 16-year-old was last seen at about 10pm on Sunday evening near Tiverton Road.

Larissa is described as about 175cms tall with brown eyes and blonde hair and was wearing black shorts and a black singlet.

Police and Larissa’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like to bring her home.

If you have seen Larissa or have information that might help us find her, please call 111 and quote reference number 251222/7046.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI