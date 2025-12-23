Landmark integrity probe into Yachting NZ drags into second year

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Sport Integrity Commission’s landmark probe into Yachting NZ – the first major test of the new agency’s powers – will stretch into a second year.

The government watchdog agency launched an investigation into Yachting NZ days before Christmas last year following a raft of athlete welfare, cultural and conduct complaints within the sport.

A year on, the complainants remain in the dark about the findings of the investigation.

The commission wrote to complainants this month to inform them that there was no timeframe on the release of the report.

The letter, signed by investigator Wendy Pickering, said the complaints stage had been concluded and the commission was working through the findings and is now engaging with Yachting NZ before “commencing drafting our report in this matter”.

“At this stage, it is difficult to give a precise timeframe for completion of the investigation, however, we expect we will conclude the report in the new year,” Pickering wrote.

The Sport Integrity Commission did not respond to direct questions from RNZ, but in a statement confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

“Timeframes are determined by the characteristics of each matter, which are always unique, and we are committed to a fair and thorough process,” the statement read.

It is understood the commission, which was established in July 2024, fielded dozens of complaints about Yachting NZ late last year, prompting officials to launch an investigation under section 32 of Sport and Recreation Act.

A further flurry of complaints were received over the first half of this year after news of the investigation became public.

It is understood the volume of complaints, coupled with the wide-ranging nature of the allegations, has been challenging for investigators to work through.

But the length of time the commission is taking to close out its investigation is raising eyebrows within the sport sector. One senior official, while not referencing any particular investigation, told RNZ that the watchdog agency is “taking too long to resolve issues”.

The delays are not only frustrating to the complainants, but also leave sports in “a state of limbo” the official said.

Yachting NZ chief executive Steve Armitage, who took the helm of the organisation in September following the departure of David Abercrombie, declined to be interviewed by RNZ while the investigation is ongoing.

“We have been cooperating constructively with the Sport Integrity Commission as part of their ongoing investigation,” Armitage said in a statement.

Yachting NZ chair Greg Knowles also addressed the investigation in his comments in the organisation’s annual report, published in October.

“It has also been a challenging year for some participants and members of our board and management due to concerns raised through complaints to the newly formed Sport Integrity Commission. We take these matters very seriously,” Knowles wrote.

“Tangible steps are being taken to improve our practices, culture, and support systems, ensuring that, as far as possible, all sailors feel safe, respected, and supported and enjoy a positive experience. Yachting New Zealand remains committed to cooperating fully with the Commission and looks forward to their investigation being completed in due course.”

