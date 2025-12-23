Hamilton homicide victim named as police search for sightings of car

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

The victim at the centre of a homicide investigation in Hamilton has been named by police as Jason Poa.

Police were called to a home in Lake Crescent at 6.15pm on December 18, where they found two people seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said the man was 55-year-old Jason Poa, also known as Jason Tipene.

Poa died at the scene while a second person was taken to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

Smith said the homicide investigation was ongoing and police were appealing for sightings of a Subaru Impreza hatchback, registration: KZH714.

Anyone who had seen the car or who had any other information was urged to make a report to police online at 105.police.govt.nz, and clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105, using the reference number 251218/5897.

Anonymous reports could be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand