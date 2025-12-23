Fire crews battle Hawke’s Bay scrub fire in windy conditions

Source: Radio New Zealand

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Fernhill near Hastings.

Crews said they responded to the blaze Tuesday afternoon which is located between the Fernhill township and the Ngaruroro River bridge on SH50.

The township has not been affected but the fire is close to some houses, crews said.

Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency said conditions are too windy for air operations, but five trucks, three tankers and support vehicles are working to contain the fire.

The fire is about 400 by 200m in size, they reported at 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said the fire was threatening houses in Havelock North, but there were no formal evacuations at this stage.

However, nearby residents had been told to evacuate if they felt unsafe.

People in the area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors shut to avoid smoke exposure.

Police said a section of SH50, Fernhill, had been closed and would remain so for some time due to smoke compromising visibility.

The public should avoid the area and take alternate routes or expect delays.

Multiple fire restrictions are in place in Hawke’s Bay, with crews warning of high fire danger levels.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand