Gisborne homicide: Arrests made and firearms seized

Police have arrested four people of interest following the investigation into the murder of Bill Maangi in Gisborne.

Mr Maangi died in hospital, after being shot in the early hours of Monday 29 September at an address on Ormond Road.

Between Wednesday 9 December and Thursday 11 December, Police executed search warrants at multiple addresses in the Gisborne area, in relation to the homicide investigation. This included a search of a section of the Taruheru River by the Police Dive Squad.

As a result, four people aged between 25 and 37 were arrested. They are due to appear in Gisborne district in January and are facing charges of aggravated robbery, and firearm and drug related matters.

During the search warrants, Police located and seized a number of items including firearms, which have been sent for forensic examination.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges for the people who were arrested, and are not ruling out any further arrests.

Nobody deserves this, and the investigation team remains committed to getting justice for Mr Maangi and his family.

We urge anyone who knows what happened to Mr Maangi, or who has any information that could help, to please contact us.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, using reference Operation Bushman or the file number 250929/9035.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using the same reference or file number.

