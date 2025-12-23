Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Hawke’s Bay

Source: Radio New Zealand

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Fernhill near Hastings.

Crews said they responded to the blaze Tuesday afternoon which is located between the Fernhill township and the Ngaruoro River bridge on SH50.

The township has not been affected but the fire is close to some houses, crews said.

Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency said conditions are too windy for air operations, but five trucks, three tankers and support vehicles are working to contain the fire.

The fire is about 400 by 200m in size, they reported at 2.30pm.

Multiple fire restrictions are in place in Hawke’s Bay, with crews warning of high fire danger levels.

More to come.

