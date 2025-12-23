First Responders – Fernhill Fire Hawkes Bay Update #1

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Residents living around the Farmhouse Lodge on the outskirts of Fernhill are being evacuated due to a vegetation fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has firefighters and resources from a wide area responding to the fire, which is moving quickly in very windy conditions.

The Incident Controller, Assistant Commander Warwick LeQuesne, says multiple structures have been destroyed. All residents of the community living around the lodge have been accounted for.

There are seven pumps, 11 tankers and four support vehicles at the scene with more on the way. Crews are focusing on protecting remaining structures. At present it is too windy for helicopters to operate safely.

An earlier estimate had the fire covering an area of 400m x 200m but it has grown since then.

A section of SH50 has been closed – please refer to the NZTA website for details and detours.