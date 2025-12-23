Fire Safety – Northernmost part of Aotearoa moving to a Prohibited Fire Season

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Outdoor fires will be banned in the northernmost part of Northland from midday today (Tuesday), when Fire and Emergency New Zealand moves its Muri Whenui Fire Zone into a Prohibited Fire Season.

District Manager Wipari Henwood says the total fire ban is a preventative measure because of the increasing fire risk at the top of the North Island. It will be in place until further notice.

“We have had an extended period with high winds and very little rainfall in this area so there is a much higher risk than normal that fires will escape. If they do escape it will be harder for firefighters to contain them and stop them spreading,” he says.

All fire permits for the area which have already been issued for the Muri Whenua Zone are suspended under the Prohibited Fire Season.

www.checkitsalright website and the weather is favourable. Cultural cooking fires including hangi and umu may still be allowed during a Prohibited Fire Season if they meet the conditions set out on Fire and Emergency’swebsite and the weather is favourable.