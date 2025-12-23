Fire Safety – Northernmost part of Aotearoa moving to a Prohibited Fire Season

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Outdoor fires will be banned in the northernmost part of Northland from midday today (Tuesday), when Fire and Emergency New Zealand moves its Muri Whenui Fire Zone into a Prohibited Fire Season.
District Manager Wipari Henwood says the total fire ban is a preventative measure because of the increasing fire risk at the top of the North Island. It will be in place until further notice.
“We have had an extended period with high winds and very little rainfall in this area so there is a much higher risk than normal that fires will escape. If they do escape it will be harder for firefighters to contain them and stop them spreading,” he says.
All fire permits for the area which have already been issued for the Muri Whenua Zone are suspended under the Prohibited Fire Season.
Cultural cooking fires including hangi and umu may still be allowed during a Prohibited Fire Season if they meet the conditions set out on Fire and Emergency’s www.checkitsalright website and the weather is favourable.
“We are asking people to follow the weather forecast very carefully and only light cultural cooking fires in calm conditions,” Wipari Henwood says. “Winds over 15km/hr make it much more likely that a fire will escape.” If people have any doubt at all about whether it’s safe to light a cultural cooking fire, please check the MetService website for the current wind conditions and follow all the advice about safety at www.checkitsalright.