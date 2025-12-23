Health – GenPro welcomes green light for lean, patient-focused primary health organisation

Source: General Practice Owners Association (GenPro)

The General Practice Owners Association (GenPro) welcomes government approval to establish a new Primary Health Organisation (PHO) that will reduce bureaucracy and direct more funding to front-line patient care.

Te Whatu Ora’s approval marks a significant milestone in the establishment of the new PHO, says GenPro Chair Dr Angus Chambers.

“This approval reflects the strong work of the establishment board and the high level of interest from general practices across the country,” Dr Chambers says.

“Since the PHO was announced on November 13, we have had expressions of interest from 116 general practices representing about 833,000 enrolled patients. If all these practices proceed, the new PHO would become the largest in the country, covering around 16 percent of New Zealand’s total enrolled population,” Dr Chambers says.

The focus now shifts to supporting the successful establishment of the PHO, which is expected to begin operating on July 1 next year.

“Practices wishing to join the new PHO must provide six months’ notice to their current PHO by Wednesday, 31 December.”

Primary health organisations operate between Te Whatu Ora, which funds healthcare services, and primary healthcare providers such as general practices, playing a critical role in how care is delivered to patients.

GenPro is supporting the application because the proposed PHO aligns closely with its commitment to sustainable, high-quality, and accessible primary care for all New Zealanders.

The new PHO will be organisationally independent of GenPro, ensuring GenPro can continue its advocacy role without any conflict of interest.

GenPro represents the owners and providers of general practices and urgent care centres throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

