Fire Safety – Fireworks banned in Coromandel

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



The date in the original media release was incorrect. Please use the version below.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is enforcing a ban on fireworks in the Waikato’s Coromandel Zone, as of 8am Tuesday 23 December 2025 until Friday 30 January 2026.

This ban, which is possible under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act, prohibits the private use of fireworks. Approved public displays will go ahead.

Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim says the fire risk across the zone is high.

“We’ve had consistently warm and windy days which has dried out the vegetation. The vegetation in this area is mainly scrub, which is very quick to burn when dry.

“It only takes one spark from a firework for a devastating wildfire to start,” he says.

In the last two weeks, there have been two fires caused by fireworks, one near Pauanui and the other near Port Jackson.

“As visitors arrive to spend their summer holidays in the Coromandel, the area will see an increase of about 80,000 people. We want to make sure everybody knows to enjoy our public fireworks displays instead of lighting their own.

“Let’s all do our part to protect this beautiful part of our country.”